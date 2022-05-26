Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Shares Up 5.7%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $68.05. 177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54.

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), high-performance plastics (HPP), and medical businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

