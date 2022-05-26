Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Shares Up 5.7%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $68.05. 177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54.
Sekisui Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sekisui Chemical (SKSUY)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.