Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLSDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 11,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Select Sands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

