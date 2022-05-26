Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.03 billion and approximately $438.63 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.28 or 1.40569244 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 488.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00502474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

