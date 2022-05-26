Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. 14,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,727. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $817.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

