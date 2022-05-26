Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $938.84.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $333.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. Shopify has a 1 year low of $308.06 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $914.01.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $3,862,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

