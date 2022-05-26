Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.84.

NYSE SHOP opened at $333.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.49 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 52-week low of $308.06 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $914.01.

Shopify’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,247,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

