Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

LON JDG opened at GBX 8,200 ($103.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.32 million and a P/E ratio of 41.37. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 5,740 ($72.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,800 ($110.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

