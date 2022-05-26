Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declines By 80.0%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE CBH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 2,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,012. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
