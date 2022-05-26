Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Declines By 71.0%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Birks Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGI stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,229. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

