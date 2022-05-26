Short Interest in ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Grows By 1,250.0%

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

CNVVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.33.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

