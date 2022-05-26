Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Rises By 301.2%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 301.2% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SBMSF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

