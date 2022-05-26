Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Drops By 92.6%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the April 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNBBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DNB Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.90.

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.9024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

