Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Declines By 85.2%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Emclaire Financial stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
About Emclaire Financial (Get Rating)
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emclaire Financial (EMCF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.