Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Declines By 85.2%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emclaire Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Emclaire Financial by 81.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

