Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Drops By 98.3%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

