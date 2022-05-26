Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Drops By 93.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

