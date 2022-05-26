Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Drops By 99.5%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

