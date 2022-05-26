Short Interest in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Declines By 83.5%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Happiness Development Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 57,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,543. Happiness Development Group has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAPP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Happiness Development Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Happiness Development Group by 164.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Happiness Development Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

