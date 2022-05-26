Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Expands By 556.7%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 556.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.44. 3,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.