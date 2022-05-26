Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Declines By 96.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Intrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$22.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120. Intrum AB has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

