Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Declines By 89.4%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the April 30th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

