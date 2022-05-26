Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Expands By 802.4%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 802.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCURF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 11,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,289. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
About Mind Cure Health
