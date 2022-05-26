Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Expands By 802.4%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 802.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCURF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 11,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,289. Mind Cure Health has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

