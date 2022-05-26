Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Grows By 1,093.3%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 1,093.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 1,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 130.17% and a negative return on equity of 107.81%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

