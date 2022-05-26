Short Interest in Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Drops By 88.9%

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QNTO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.