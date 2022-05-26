Short Interest in Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Drops By 88.9%

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QNTO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiary Quaint Oak Bank that operates as a chartered stock savings bank. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits from the general public through various deposit programs, which include money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

