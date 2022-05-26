Short Interest in Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Decreases By 99.9%

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Rennova Health has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $9,000.00.

About Rennova Health (Get Rating)

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; an acute care hospital and a physician's practice in Jamestown, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

