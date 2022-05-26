Short Interest in Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Decreases By 99.9%

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. Rennova Health has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $9,000.00.
About Rennova Health (Get Rating)
