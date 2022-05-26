Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Drops By 67.3%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RNMBY traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNMBY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($198.94) to €251.00 ($267.02) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($122.34) to €155.00 ($164.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

