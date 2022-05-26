Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Increases By 587.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 587.9% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 3,293,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,542. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

About Sycamore Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.