Short Interest in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Expands By 381.9%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 381.9% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Tiga Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Tiga Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TINV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,102,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.