Showcase (SHO) Hits Market Cap of $25,777.30

Showcase (SHO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $25,777.30 and approximately $23.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $17,046.29 or 0.58449251 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00508778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,938.72 or 1.36944047 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.