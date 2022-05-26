Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $215.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

