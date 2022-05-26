Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $341,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CBRE Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.96.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

