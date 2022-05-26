Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $381,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,669 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,825,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

