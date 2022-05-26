Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $413,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $452.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $419.60 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.70.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

