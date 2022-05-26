Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $431,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

SLB stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

