Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Invests $256,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRE. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

