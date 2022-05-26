Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Invests $280,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 22,519 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 372,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,909,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

