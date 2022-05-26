Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

NYSE SPG opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

