Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2,480.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AutoZone by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,063.47.

AZO opened at $1,964.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,037.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,975.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

