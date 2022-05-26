Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes $238,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE opened at $228.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.13. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.