Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.98

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 17375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

SWIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

The company has a market cap of $831.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

