Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.25

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.25 and last traded at C$28.04, with a volume of 34304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.63.

SW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.91 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.5700002 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total transaction of C$66,991.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at C$340,045.62.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.