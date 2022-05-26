Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) & Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Head to Head Survey

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Westwater Resources and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westwater Resources and Silver Bull Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$16.14 million ($0.39) -2.90 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.25 million ($0.04) -4.64

Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwater Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -10.47% -9.91% Silver Bull Resources N/A -32.21% -29.14%

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Silver Bull Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources (Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Silver Bull Resources (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in the Pavlodar region of northeastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

