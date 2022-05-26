Silver Rock Financial LP Buys New Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZINGU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,698. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

