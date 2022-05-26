Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $931,000 in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,084,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,822,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTFU remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Thursday. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,230. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

