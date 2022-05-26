Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 1.14% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZT remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Thursday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

