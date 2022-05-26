Silver Rock Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCAAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $13,750,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

MCAAU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 5,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

