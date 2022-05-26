Silver Rock Financial LP Purchases Shares of 457,739 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 457,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 1.03% of Independence as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACQR. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter worth about $1,458,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,239. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

