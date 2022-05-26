Silver Rock Financial LP Sells 2,259 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP decreased its stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 13.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 204.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NDACU remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.