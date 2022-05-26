Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $2.87 Million Position in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ FOUNU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Founder SPAC has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

