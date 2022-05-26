Silver Rock Financial LP Takes Position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 319,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIACU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,246,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $704,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,321,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,021,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIACU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

