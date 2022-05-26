Silver Rock Financial LP Takes Position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,535,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

